Chicago First Alert Weather: Air Quality Alert in effect until midnight

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Air Quality Alert is in effect until midnight as wildfire smoke lingers, especially in our southern counties.

The smoke will move out tonight as a cold front continues to move across our state, according to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist.

Dry, high pressure will park overhead for the next two days, keeping our weather pattern dry and quiet.

The next chance for storms will likely be on Thursday.

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR. LOW 62.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. PASSING AFTERNOON CLOUDS. HIGH 82. MID 70S LAKESIDE.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 85. COOLER LAKESIDE.

