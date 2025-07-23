Air conditioning restored to all 4 buildings in Park Forest, Illinois apartment complex

After going through one summer heat wave without air conditioning, all four buildings at the Autumn Ridge apartment complex in the south Chicago suburb of Park Forest now have working AC.

Any residents still having issues are advised to contact maintenance.

Back in June, residents of the buildings complained that the AC had not been on all year. When a heat wave hit the area late that month, the air conditioning was still out, and one resident's thermostat read 92 degrees inside an apartment.

The AC was restored to one of the four buildings during that heat wave on June 24.

With extreme heat having settled in the area again Wednesday, the community center at the Autumn Ridge and the Park Forest Village Hall are open as cooling centers during business hours.

The Park Forest Police Department is open as a cooling center 24 hours on Wednesday and Thursday.