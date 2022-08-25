Affordable housing for veterans, the visually impaired coming to Chicago's Medical District

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A groundbreaking on Thursday is the start of safe, affordable homes that will be available to veterans, as well as those who are blind or visually impaired.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will be there in the afternoon for the start of the project - in the Chicago Medical District. The Foglia Residences at Chicago Lighthouse will be built at Wood Street and Roosevelt Road.

It will include more than 70 units and the project is expected to finish in 2024. The new building is just one effort to redevelop the area.

Join us on Facebook Live today at 2:00 CST for the Groundbreaking Ceremony of The Foglia Residences at The Chicago... Posted by The Chicago Lighthouse on Thursday, August 25, 2022