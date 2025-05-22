$10M Advocate immediate care center coming to Chicago's South Side

A $10 million immediate care center is coming to Chicago's South Side. The company behind it will release the plans for the project on Thursday.

Advocate Health Care said the center will be added to their existing Imani Village outpatient care facility on 95th street.

The company said the center was driven by community input and is a critical step in the company's "commitment to build a new model of health care on the South Side."

The new center is expected to bring more appointments, service, and shorter wait times.

Renderings of the facility were released on Tuesday.

This is part of the $1 billion investment advocate announced to address the 30-year life expectancy gap by expanding access to care on the South Side.

The plans are set to be unveiled at 11 a.m.