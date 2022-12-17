Dozens of adults to graduate with high school diplomas from city colleges

Dozens of adults receiving their high school diplomas from City Colleges of Chicago

Dozens of adults receiving their high school diplomas from City Colleges of Chicago

Dozens of adults receiving their high school diplomas from City Colleges of Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We want to offer our congratulations to dozens of adults who are earning their high school diplomas *today from the City Colleges of Chicago.

About 50 to 80 students who went to class at any of the city colleges will be celebrated at Kennedy King College at 10 a.m.

They'll walk across the stage to get a certificate of completion and diploma holders.

Their actual diplomas will come in the mail soon.

Congratulations to the graduates!