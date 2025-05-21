Watch CBS News
Local News

Large fire response underway in Addison, Illinois

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

A fire broke out in Addison, Illinois on Wednesday morning. 

According to Addison police, crews are responding to the structure fire in the 300 North block of Lake Street. It is not clear what building caught fire. 

Police said Lake Street is shut down between JFK and Mill Road due to the fire. Video from the scene, posted on the Citizen app, shows a large emergency response with heavy smoke billowing from the site of the fire.

40f3758b-d39b-4a5c-9d73-ba962bd7f248.png

Addison Police are actively investigating and assisting with the response. 

Residents are asked to avoid the area.   

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates. 

Elyssa Kaufman

Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.