Large fire response underway in Addison, Illinois

A fire broke out in Addison, Illinois on Wednesday morning.

According to Addison police, crews are responding to the structure fire in the 300 North block of Lake Street. It is not clear what building caught fire.

Police said Lake Street is shut down between JFK and Mill Road due to the fire. Video from the scene, posted on the Citizen app, shows a large emergency response with heavy smoke billowing from the site of the fire.

Addison Police are actively investigating and assisting with the response.

Residents are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.