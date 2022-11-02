Activists to rally at city hall for citywide sidewalk snow and ice removal program
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's going to be a warm and breezy day, but activists will rally at Chicago's City Hall today, to demand a citywide sidewalk snow and ice removal program.
Access Living, Better Streets Chicago, and supporting organizations will meet on the first floor of city hall at 9 a.m.
They say leaving sidewalk snow and ice removal up to property owners doesn't work and it's a big hazard for anyone with mobility challenges.
The groups want Chicago to try out the idea of the city plowing major sidewalks.
