Activists call for funding of homeless, addiction programs following City Council migrant vote

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Activists on the South Side are calling on City Hall to provide more funding for homeless programs and to help those struggling with drug addiction.

It comes in response to the city's plans to increase funding for incoming migrants.

A press conference will happen today at 10:45 a.m. in Englewood.

First published on June 1, 2023 / 8:50 AM

