Activist to rally at Pritzker Park Friday as part of worldwide protest to stop climate change

CHICAGO (CBS) – It's a day of global action to stop climate change.

Activists in cities all over the world are joining in on the Fridays for Future strike.

Organizers are calling it the largest climate protest in history.

They're demanding world and business leaders take urgent action to end the funding of fossil fuels and carbon emissions.

Here in Chicago, protesters are meeting at Pritzker Park on State Street at 11 a.m. and marching to the Federal Reserve Bank and Chase Tower.

Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth are expected to join.

