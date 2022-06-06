Active-duty U.S. Navy members dead in Wheeling murder-suicide

WHEELING, Ill. (CBS) -- Two active-duty U.S. Navy members died in what is believed to be a murder-suicide over the weekend in Wheeling.

Wheeling police have identified the man and woman discovered dead at Lakeview Drive and Buffalo Grove Road as Travis Stephens, 37, and Ajah Barnes, 26.

Their bodies were found in the street, and they both had gunshot wounds. A handgun was also found nearby, police said.

Police said both Stephens and Barnes were active-duty members of the military, assigned to the Naval Training Center at Great Lakes. They were also a relationship with each other, police said.

At the time, Barnes, of Gurnee, was visiting Stephens, who lived in the 1500 block of Hunter Drive in Wheeling, police said.

Witness interviews determined Stephens and Barnes got into a quarrel that others overheard. It spilled into a parking lot, where they each damaged each other's cars, police said.

Barnes then left, and Stephens went back to his apartment, got his gun, and went out looking for Barnes, police said.

Police believe Stephens found Barnes and shot and killed her, and then turned the gun on himself.

The investigation continued late Monday.