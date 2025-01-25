Watch CBS News
Protesters to rally against Trump's policies in downtown Chicago Saturday afternoon

Protestors to march near Trump Tower in Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) — Protesters from more than 60 organizations plan to speak out against President Donald Trump's policies in a counter-inauguration protest Saturday afternoon.

Bitter cold temperatures earlier this week pushed the groups to reschedule their rally now happening at Trump Tower.

The protest comes as the president rounds off his first week back in office. A lot has already happened, from executive orders to mass deportations. Protesters plan to discuss those topics at the rally.

The People's March for Justice plans to have a march on Trump Tower downtown. It's a coalition made up of dozens of organizations. They're calling for an end to deportations and weapons to Israel and for immediate aid to Gaza.

Things have been intense on the immigration front, as the Trump administration has already halted services for refugees in the United States. The sweeping move stunned agencies that provide critical support to recent arrivals, impacting tens of thousands of refugees.

President Trump's supporters this week said they are happy about the measures he's taking against immigrants—most of them saying this is exactly what he promised to do.

Protesters plan to meet at Water Tower Park at noon.  

