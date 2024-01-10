Accused Highland Park shooter expected in court Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The suspected gunman in the Highland Park mass shooting is expected back in court on Wednesday morning.

He will no longer represent himself during his trial, and a new public defender is expected to be with him during his appearance.

The hearing begins at 11 a.m.

New public defender appointed

During a court appearance last week, Robert Crimo III, 23, told the judge he is reappointing a public defender. Last month, the accused shooter fired his attorneys and planned to represent himself.

His trial was scheduled for Feb. 26. It is not yet clear whether that trial date will stand with the new attorneys.

He is accused of opening fire in downtown Highland Park during the Fourth of July parade in 2022, killing seven people and wounding dozens more.

Facing 117 counts

He has been indicted on a total of 117 counts, including 21 counts of first-degree murder - three counts for each person who died - along with 48 counts of attempted murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery - one for each surviving victim who was struck by a bullet, bullet fragment, or shrapnel, according to Lake County prosecutors.

He's also charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery.

The judge expects the trial to last four to six weeks.

Jail Policy Violation

The accused shooter is also accused of violating jail policy. Officials said he used another inmate's pin to call his mother in December, even though his phone privileges were suspended.

As punishment, he will be held in a segregated unit for an additional 60 days. That means no contact with other inmates and limited time outside the cell.

Dad of accused shooter pleads guilty

The father of the accused Highland Park parade shooter, Crimo Jr. was released from jail earlier this month, after completing his sentence on a reckless conduct conviction. He pleaded guilty in November to seven misdemeanor counts of reckless conduct for helping his son get a Firearm Owner's Identification card, even after his son had threatened violence.

At the end of December, Crimo Jr. filed for bankruptcy.

According to a federal filing from October, Crimo Jr. owes more than $1.6 million to at least 50 creditors. That does not include the mortgage on his home, which his bank already has foreclosed on; or potential damages he might face in several lawsuits that parade victims and their families have filed against him.

He reported a monthly income of only $822, compared to $1,420 in monthly expenses, and estimated all of the property he owns at approximately $390,000.