Abortion rights advocates to protest, march at Federal Plaza following Roe v. Wade decision

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Abortion rights advocates are planning protests in downtown Chicago following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade Friday.

Protestors will hold a rally and march at 5:30 p.m. at Federal Plaza.

Both anti-abortion and pro-abortion advocates starting to gather at Federal Plaza. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/zuu9vlmODh — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) June 24, 2022

CBS 2's Marissa Parra spoke with Chicago Abortion Fund Deputy Director Qudsiyyah Shariyf on how the decision will affect them moving forward.

"We have been preparing for this moment and figuring out how we're going to support the expected 20 to 30,000 people that are gonna travel into Illinois because of the fall of Roe V. Wade," Shairyf said. "And in the states surrounding us, there are much less protection for people getting an abortion and also people providing abortion. We did just celebrate the appeal of parental notification of abortion so young people in the state can access care without parental involvement. but there's still much more to do to make sure and ensure the access in our state is protected and expanded, especially for the folks that are going to need to come to Illinois for care."

She says in the first quarter of this year, 80 percent of the calls received were coming from outside the state of Illinois.

"We're already seeing people that are needing to leave their homes, leave their zip codes to get care. We've been scaling up, building up our team, and also building and strengthing our partnerships with sibling funds, and the national network of abortion funds to make sure people have the info, and access they need," Shariyf said.

Shariyf says the decision doesn't come as a shock as they've been preparing for this day following the leaked Politico article in May.

"I was initially surprised they added today to make the decision, but we have been preparing for this moment, especially since we knew this was coming, and that's part of why we've been doing all of this work to sure up our infrastructure and make sure people have the access they deserve and need," she said.

Pro-choice activists will also hold a rally at Federal Plaza at 1 p.m.

The Supreme Court's decision eliminates the constitutional right to abortion first established in 1973.