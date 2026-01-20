Twin brothers, both former Thornton Fractional teachers and coaches, accused of sexually assaulting students

Identical twin brothers, both former wrestling coaches and math teachers at the same south suburban school district, now share one more thing in common. Both are behind bars, accused of sexually assaulting their students.

One victim said the school district was aware of the allegations and didn't do enough to stop it.

Aaron and Andre Richmond are both charged with sexually assaulting teenage girls they taught at Thornton Fractional High School District 215.

Aaron was arrested more than a year before Andre, but the red flags might have been there for years.

Aaron and Andre are identical twins who worked as wrestling coaches and math teachers Thornton Fractional South High School and Thornton Fractional North High School.

Glenwood police said Aaron allegedly picked up a 16-year-old student from her home in March 2024 and sexually assaulted her in his home.

School district records show, in June 2024, both Aaron and Andre resigned from their positions on the same day.

Aaron was charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse and aggravated criminal sexual assault in December 2024.

More than a year later, on Jan. 6, 2026, his brother, Andre, was arrested by Lansing police and charged with criminal sexual assault and child pornography.

Andre is accused of sexually abusing two of his geometry students — one at a motel in the 2021-2022 school year, when he's also accused of filming several encounters; and another geometry student who he allegedly abused multiple times, even in school while class was in session, in the spring and summer of 2024.

"The district received information directly from the boyfriend of the prior abuser. They received tips from other classmates that Andre was engaging in this activity," said attorney Zane Smith, who represents the student at the center of the more recent case against Andre

Smith said the school district was made aware of the allegations against him as early as January 2023, and perhaps earlier, but instead of suspending him and investigating, he was made a "student safety monitor" in the spring of 2023.

"It's a terrible case of really dropping the ball, and more worried about politics than protecting children," Smith said.

In a lawsuit filed against Andre and the school district in September, Smith accuses the district and its board of failing "to implement heightened supervision, screening, or evaluations of RICHMOND in light of the known charges against his brother and the shared access to vulnerable student populations."

Smith said he's concerned there could be more victims out there.

A school district spokesperson said they are aware of the criminal charges against the brothers, but declined to comment further.

Andre Richmond's attorney said, "it is very early in this case, and he will fully investigate all the allegations against" his client. Aaron Richmond's attorneys declined to comment.