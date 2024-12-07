Former Chicago area high school wrestling coach charged with sexually assaulting student

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A former south suburban high school wrestling coach has been arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl earlier this year at his former home in Glenwood.

Aaron Richmond, 31, of Harvey, has been charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse and aggravated criminal sexual assault, according to Glenwood police.

Richmond, a teacher and wrestling coach at Thornton Fractional South High School in Lansing, allegedly picked up the girl from her home in March, under the guise of taking her to her school's wrestling tournament in Springfield. After picking her up, he claimed he had to go back home to pack for the trip.

Richmond invited the girl into his house to wait, claiming he needed to collect items for the wrestling match, but shortly after they went inside, he sexually assaulted her, police said. Afterward, he drove her to the wrestling match, and told her not to tell anyone what happened.

In May, the victim wrote a school paper regarding inappropriate contact between staff and students, according to prosecutors. After school staff investigated her paper, she told staff about the assault in March. The school notified her mother, who later found a picture the girl accidentally took of herself while Richmond was assaulting her.

Three friends later told police that the girl had told them what happened.

Richmond resigned from Thornton Fractional in June, according to a report of the school district's board meeting in June.

Following an investigation, Richmond was arrested on Wednesday. During his first court appearance on Friday, a judge ordered him detained at Cook County Jail while he awaits trial. He is due back in court on Dec. 31.