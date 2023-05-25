Watch CBS News
Local News

First Asian American Cook County commissioner, alderpersons to celebrate AAPI Heritage Month

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Cook County Commissioner, alderpersons celebrating AAPI Heritage Month
Cook County Commissioner, alderpersons celebrating AAPI Heritage Month 00:22

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three history-making Cook County and Chicago politicians will host a celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month today.

Cook County Commissioner Josina Morina and Ald. Nicole Lee (11th) and Leni Manaa-Hoppenworth (48th) are all the first Asian Americans elected to their respective offices.

Today's celebration will be the first public appearance together for all three lawmakers.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on May 25, 2023 / 8:49 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.