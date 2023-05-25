First Asian American Cook County commissioner, alderpersons to celebrate AAPI Heritage Month
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three history-making Cook County and Chicago politicians will host a celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month today.
Cook County Commissioner Josina Morina and Ald. Nicole Lee (11th) and Leni Manaa-Hoppenworth (48th) are all the first Asian Americans elected to their respective offices.
Today's celebration will be the first public appearance together for all three lawmakers.
