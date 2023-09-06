First Alert Weather: A weeks worth of below average temps
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Another cold front will arrive by evening, bringing a brief shower chance.
This frontal passage will open the door for a cooler northwest wind tonight and northerly winds tomorrow.
Temperatures will run below average for at least the next 7 days. The normal high is 79 degrees.
The weekend will feature sunny skies and breezy conditions as a dominant northeasterly wind flow develops. This will create high waves on both Saturday & Sunday, making hazardous boating conditions.
Another cool down is on the way early next week, as rain chances increase late day Monday through Wednesday.
FORECAST
TONIGHT: EVENING SHOWER CHANCE. CLOUDS LINGER. LOW 64.
THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGH AROUND 70.
FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. HIGH 72.
