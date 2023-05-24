Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: We're looking at a weekend warmup

By Mary Kay Kleist

Chicago First Alert Weather: Cooler tonight
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Partly cloudy skies will linger in the morning tomorrow, with skies becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon.

A strong ridge of high pressure will park overhead right through the holiday weekend keeping conditions dry, according to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist.

We're tracking warming temperatures through the holiday and into next week.

TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY & BREEZY. LOW 48.

THURSDAY: EARLY CLOUDS WITH FULL SUN IN THE AFTERNOON. HIGH 64.

FRIDAY: SUNNY. HIGH 70.

Mary Kay Kleist
Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

May 24, 2023

