Chicago First Alert Weather: We're looking at a weekend warmup
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Partly cloudy skies will linger in the morning tomorrow, with skies becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon.
A strong ridge of high pressure will park overhead right through the holiday weekend keeping conditions dry, according to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist.
We're tracking warming temperatures through the holiday and into next week.
TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY & BREEZY. LOW 48.
THURSDAY: EARLY CLOUDS WITH FULL SUN IN THE AFTERNOON. HIGH 64.
FRIDAY: SUNNY. HIGH 70.
