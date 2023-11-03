Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: A mild weekend ahead

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Clouds cover the weekend
Chicago First Alert Weather: Clouds cover the weekend 01:58

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A weak system will pass overhead this evening, keeping clouds around and a few stray sprinkles.

bar-graph-next-12-hrs-left-interactive-feels-like.png
CBS

Otherwise, the weekend will be mostly dry with warmer-than-average temperatures, according to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist.

sat.png
CBS
sun.png
CBS

Don't forget! We "fall back" at 2 a.m. on Sunday.

ar-daylight-saving-time.png
CBS

TONIGHT: EVENING SPRINKLES POSSIBLE. MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOW 43.

SATURDAY: MIXED SKIES. MILD. HIGH 57.

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY & MILD. HIGH 59.

7-day-forecast-pm.png
CBS
Mary Kay Kleist
marykaykleist-2.jpg

Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on November 3, 2023 / 2:22 PM CDT

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.