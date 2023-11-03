Chicago First Alert Weather: A mild weekend ahead
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A weak system will pass overhead this evening, keeping clouds around and a few stray sprinkles.
Otherwise, the weekend will be mostly dry with warmer-than-average temperatures, according to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist.
Don't forget! We "fall back" at 2 a.m. on Sunday.
TONIGHT: EVENING SPRINKLES POSSIBLE. MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOW 43.
SATURDAY: MIXED SKIES. MILD. HIGH 57.
SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY & MILD. HIGH 59.
