Chicago First Alert Weather: A cloudy night ahead
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A weak upper-level disturbance will increase our cloud deck tonight.
Any showers with this system will pass well to our north across Wisconsin, according to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist.
Sunshine returns for Sunday as our warming trend begins. Mild southerly winds may gust 25 to 30 mph, pulling in a warmer air mass.
Then, expect it to be unseasonably warm next week.
The normal high is 51 degrees.
Lake Michigan's water temp is 51 degrees.
TONIGHT: CLOUDY SKIES. LOW 37.
SUNDAY: BECOMING MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 57.
MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 59.
