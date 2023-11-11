Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: A cloudy night ahead

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Warming trend begins
Chicago First Alert Weather: Warming trend begins 02:25

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A weak upper-level disturbance will increase our cloud deck tonight.

3-panel-daypart-left-this-evening.png
CBS
skycast-tonight.png
CBS

Any showers with this system will pass well to our north across Wisconsin, according to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist.

2-day-forecast-weekend-left-interactive-highs.png
CBS

Sunshine returns for Sunday as our warming trend begins. Mild southerly winds may gust 25 to 30 mph, pulling in a warmer air mass.

Then, expect it to be unseasonably warm next week.

The normal high is 51 degrees.

Lake Michigan's water temp is 51 degrees.

7-day-forecast-pm.png
CBS

TONIGHT: CLOUDY SKIES. LOW 37.

SUNDAY: BECOMING MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 57.

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 59.

bar-graph-next-10-day-highs.png
CBS
Mary Kay Kleist
marykaykleist-2.jpg

Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on November 11, 2023 / 3:00 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.