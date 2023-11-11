Chicago First Alert Weather: A cloudy night ahead

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A weak upper-level disturbance will increase our cloud deck tonight.

Any showers with this system will pass well to our north across Wisconsin, according to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist.

Sunshine returns for Sunday as our warming trend begins. Mild southerly winds may gust 25 to 30 mph, pulling in a warmer air mass.

Then, expect it to be unseasonably warm next week.

The normal high is 51 degrees.

Lake Michigan's water temp is 51 degrees.

TONIGHT: CLOUDY SKIES. LOW 37.

SUNDAY: BECOMING MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 57.

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 59.

