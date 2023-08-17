Watch CBS News
Local News

9-year-old bicyclist seriously hurt after being hit by pickup truck

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 9-year-old bicyclist was seriously injured after being hit by a pickup truck in Aurora.

Police responded to the area of East New York Street and Kautz Road shortly before 6 p.m. on Wednesday for the accident.

The driver of a 2022 Chevy truck was traveling westbound on New York Street and struck the child on the bike traveling southbound on Kautz Road.

The child was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the truck was not injured.

The Aurora Police Department's Traffic Division is investigating the crash. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the agency at 630-256-5330.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on August 17, 2023 / 2:46 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.