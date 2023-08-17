9-year-old bicyclist seriously hurt after being hit by pickup truck

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 9-year-old bicyclist was seriously injured after being hit by a pickup truck in Aurora.

Police responded to the area of East New York Street and Kautz Road shortly before 6 p.m. on Wednesday for the accident.

The driver of a 2022 Chevy truck was traveling westbound on New York Street and struck the child on the bike traveling southbound on Kautz Road.

The child was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the truck was not injured.

The Aurora Police Department's Traffic Division is investigating the crash. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the agency at 630-256-5330.