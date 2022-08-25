Watch CBS News
9th annual Vendor Fair connects companies with municipalities for future opportunities

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's a boost for businesses in Chicago.

The 9th annual Vendor Fair at Malcolm X College is a chance for companies to learn about doing business with different governments, like the city of Chicago, Cook County, the state of Illinois and federal agencies.

Businesses found out about contracting opportunities in fields including construction, information tech and transportation. 

First published on August 25, 2022 / 4:52 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

