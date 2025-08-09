96th Chicago Bud Billiken Parade steps off in Bronzeville Saturday

The Bud Billiken Parade, a Chicago tradition that gets families excited for the new school year, will be taking over the South Side on Saturday.

Thousands of people are expected in the Bronzeville neighborhood to take part in the festivities, including music, dancing, and food.

The parade that began in the summer of 1929 continues to embody Chicago's Black History and works to empower youth, especially on the South Side. This summer, it celebrates 96 years.

It goes back to the early 1900s when the Billiken was actually a charm doll that represented good luck and fortune, and was also seen as the guardian of children. It got attached to Buddy, or Bud, which became the mascot.

It's one of the biggest and oldest African American parades in the United States, and always an indication that the start of the school year is around the corner.

Chicago Public Schools students will go back to school on Aug. 18.

The Office of Emergency Management, along with the Chicago police and the fire departments, is coordinating on-site public safety resources.

The parade steps off at Oakwood and King Drive at 10 a.m.

Audrina Sinclair, Jermont Terry, and Joe Donlon will also host a CBS News Chicago Bud Billiken special on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.