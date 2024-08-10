Bud Billiken Parade celebrates 95 years in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Bud Billiken Parade is a sign the first day of school is just around the corner, and on Saturday, it celebrated 95 years.

The Chicago tradition is as steady as the beat of the parade on the South Side.

"To be out here with all the people celebrating, getting ready for the kids to go back to school, it's awesome," said Alene Johnson. "This is exciting! I mean, look around. You have people that are happy. You have music. You have dancers. You have political figures. I mean, why not?"

Why not? And where else would there be a firefighter on a unicycle followed by the king of pop?

"I saw Michael Jackson and Tina Turner!" said Johnson. "It doesn't get any better than that. You know, people that you haven't seen!"

The parade takes a two-mile route down Martin Luther King Drive through the Bronzeville neighborhood.

"It's a big tradition for people of African descent, and we come here every year because it's something that kind of brings us together," said Johnson.

"I'm out here with my mom," said Theresa Boles.

It's a family tradition that keeps going and going.

"My favorite part is when the guys do the dancing and throw the guns up in the air and do the little dance, and I love it. That gets us so excited," said Boles.

There are more than 200 bands, drill teams, dancers, and more. Organizers say next to the Rose Bowl, this is the biggest parade in the country.

"Ninety-five years celebrating Blacks in Chicago," said James Noel.

Noel, a native New Yorker, said even he feels at home.

"It's just amazing. It's beautiful to see the culture, to see the different expressions of culture. It's just an amazing sight today. It's beautiful."