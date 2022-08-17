9-year-old girl escapes attempted kidnapping in West Rogers Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 9-year-old girl escaped an attempted kidnapping in West Rogers Park.

Police said the girl was walking with a woman, just before 10 a.m. in the 6600 block of North Damen Avenue, when a man approached. According to police, the man grabbed the child and started running.

Police said the girl was able to get away, in the 6600 block of North Ridge Boulevard.

The offender ran off. Police described him as a man 5'8″-5'10", 150-170lbs with short dreadlocks and glasses. He was seen wearing a white shirt, gray sweatpants, white gym shoes and a camouflaged baseball hat.

The 9-year-old girl was not injured.