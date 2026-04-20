9 people sought accused of beating passenger on CTA train in the Loop

Chicago police are searching for the group they said beat a passenger on a CTA train in the Loop last week.

The incident happened on April 14, just after 9:30 p.m. in the 600 block of South State Street.

Police did not say what led to the incident or provide the victim's condition.

The suspects were described as two Black males, one wearing a black T-shirt with white lettering and denim shorts, and the other with a long-sleeve black shirt.

The seven other suspects were described as Black females, each wearing the following:

A blue t-shirt and blue shorts.

A white top with red hair.

A purple sweater.

A black flower print sweater.

A black zip-up sweater, black shorts.

A black hooded sweater, black pants.

A black t-shirt with white lettering, black pants.

Chicago police are searching for the nine people above accused of beating a passenger on a CTA train in the Loop on April 14. Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Public Transportation detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, using reference number JK189284.