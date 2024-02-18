Watch CBS News
8 injured when vehicle crashes into barbershop in Chicago suburb

By Beth Lawrence

/ CBS Chicago

ORLAND HILLS, Ill. (CBS) -- Eight people are injured after a vehicle crashed into a Sport Clips in Orland Hills, Illinois, Sunday afternoon. 

According to the Orland Fire Protection District, authorities responded to a reported accident around 2 p.m. and found that a vehicle crashed into the business, located at 9239 S. 159 Street. The establishment is in the Walmart shopping center. 

orland-hills-car-vs-barbershop-3.jpg
Orland Fire Protection District

Officials say crews found that the car had been driven completely through the building's south-facing wall and struck several people who were inside. 

The driver of the vehicle then backed out and struck "numerous" parked cars in the parking lot, according to a release from fire officials. 

orland-hills-car-vs-barbershop.jpg
Orland Fire Protection District

Eight patients were treated in total, including the driver of the vehicle. Two of those patients were transported to Silver Cross Hospital, one went to Palos Northwestern Hospital, and a fourth went to Advocate Christ Medical Center. 

Their conditions were not available Sunday afternoon, but they are not believed to be life threatening. 

Four others were treated on scene but refused transport to the hospital. 

There was extensive damage to the Sport Clips and minor damage to the space next door. 

The incident is being investigation by the Orland Hills Police Department.

First published on February 18, 2024 / 6:49 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

