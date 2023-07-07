New 730 area code start Friday for southern Illinois
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Getting a call from a 730 number?
It may not be a scam call, but instead, could be someone from downstate.
Starting Friday, residents in southern Illinois will have a new area code.
Those living in areas like Carbondale, Cairo, and East St. Louis will have 618 and 730 area codes.
There are now 18 different area codes in Illinois
