New 730 area code start Friday for southern Illinois

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Getting a call from a 730 number?

It may not be a scam call, but instead, could be someone from downstate.

Starting Friday, residents in southern Illinois will have a new area code.

Those living in areas like Carbondale, Cairo, and East St. Louis will have 618 and 730 area codes.

There are now 18 different area codes in Illinois