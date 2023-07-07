Watch CBS News
New 730 area code start Friday for southern Illinois

New 730 area code in effect in southern Illinois Friday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Getting a call from a 730 number?

It may not be a scam call, but instead, could be someone from downstate.

Starting Friday, residents in southern Illinois will have a new area code.

Those living in areas like Carbondale, Cairo, and East St. Louis will have 618 and 730 area codes.

There are now 18 different area codes in Illinois

First published on July 7, 2023 / 7:57 AM

