71 years for man convicted of killing 11-year-old girl in Chicago in 2017

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was sentenced to 71 years in prison Tuesday for the 2017 murder of an 11-year-old girl in the Parkway Gardens housing development.

Antwan Jones was sentenced to 45 years in the murder of Takiya Holmes, and 26 years for the attempted murder of three of her family members who were present at the time.

Takiya Holmes Family photo

He was convicted of the charges in November.

Authorities said Jones lived in the Parkway Gardens development, was shooting at rival gang members on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, over a beef about drug turf. He hit Takiya instead, while she was sitting in a van with her mom and other relatives near 65th Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Police said the van was nowhere near the intended targets.

"I don't know if people think this is TV where you can shoot someone in the leg, or shoot a handgun out of somebody's hand. These are handguns, and when the bullets start flying, they go everywhere. I mean, obviously, right? This is not a very accurate weapon," then-Chicago Police Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said days after the shooting. "They weren't in the parking lot. They weren't close to where she was at, and then this still happens to this child."

Takiya died three days later at the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital.

A day after that, Jones was attacked in jail before he even heard for a bond hearing in Takiya's murder.

Jones appeared to be sleeping while he's handcuffed to a chair in a holding room before bond court Wednesday. Moments later, the seven-second surveillance video showed an inmate run up and throw punches, causing Jones' chair to shake.

Takiya was the cousin of community activist Andrew Holmes, who at the time said even jail inmates think killing children is beyond the pale.