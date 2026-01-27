Watch CBS News
Police pursue suspects wanted in 7-Eleven robbery in Cicero, Illinois

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Police pursued suspects wanted in an armed 7-Eleven robbery in Cicero, Illinois, on Tuesday morning. 

According to police, officers responded to a call for an armed robbery at 35th Street and Austin Boulevard around 3:30 a.m. 

Staff told police several armed and masked individuals came into the store, possibly from two vehicles, and fled with cash. 

Police identified and pursued one of the vehicles onto 290, but the chase was terminated on 290.

No injuries were reported.

