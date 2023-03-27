Watch CBS News
Two 7-Eleven stores robbed at gunpoint in Bucktown, Lakeview

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are investigating a pair of armed robberies at 7-Eleven stores about 20 minutes apart overnight in Bucktown and Lakeview.

Police said, around 3:40 a.m. Monday, two men with guns walked into 7-Eleven in the 1100 block of West Belmont Avenue, and the employees ran into a back room and locked themselves in, while the robbers took two cash registers.

Around 4 a.m., two men entered a 7-Eleven in the 2300 block of North Damen Avenue, and demanded cash.

After taking money from the registers, they got into a black SUV and fled the scene.

No one is in custody, and police have not said if the two robberies are connected.

Area 3 detectives are investigating.

March 27, 2023

