Two 7-Eleven stores robbed at gunpoint in Bucktown, Lakeview

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are investigating a pair of armed robberies at 7-Eleven stores about 20 minutes apart overnight in Bucktown and Lakeview.

Police said, around 3:40 a.m. Monday, two men with guns walked into 7-Eleven in the 1100 block of West Belmont Avenue, and the employees ran into a back room and locked themselves in, while the robbers took two cash registers.

Around 4 a.m., two men entered a 7-Eleven in the 2300 block of North Damen Avenue, and demanded cash.

After taking money from the registers, they got into a black SUV and fled the scene.

No one is in custody, and police have not said if the two robberies are connected.

Area 3 detectives are investigating.