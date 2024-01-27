6th person dies from fire that already killed 5 children in South Bend, Indiana

SOUTH BEND, Ill. (CBS) -- A sixth person has died from a fire that already killed five children in South Bend, Indiana.

The Indiana state Fire Marshal's office did not identify the sixth victim – but a sixth child, 11-year-old Angel Smith, had been under treatment at a pediatric burn unit in Indianapolis after the fire this past Sunday evening.

The fire also killed two girls, Davida Smith, 9, and Faith Smith, 17 months, and three boys, Demetis Smith, 10, Deontay Smith, 5, and D'Angelo Smith, 4.

Their father tried to rescue his children, but the fire was too intense, officials said.

When firefighters arrived on Sunday evening, the home in the 200 block of North LaPorte Avenue was engulfed in flames, with the children all trapped upstairs on the second floor.

Two firefighters were injured. One of them fell from the second floor to the first floor. He was treated at the hospital and is recovering at home. The second firefighter had minor burns.

In the wake of the tragedy, community activist Lynn Coleman is launching a memorial to help the family recover.

South Bend fire investigators, the South Bend Police, and investigators from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security and Indiana State Fire Marshal are looking into the cause of the fire.