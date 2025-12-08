Saint Nick hits the road in Naperville, Illinois, for 6th annual Santa's Sleigh Tour

Jolly old St. Nick is hitting the road, with a special stop in Naperville, Illinois, on Monday, as part of the sixth annual Santa's Sleigh Tour.

The Cedar Glen neighborhood in Naperville is usually quiet with typical weekday afternoon traffic, but come 5 p.m., there will be a different energy in the air.

"We see pots and pans banging, and we see lights flashing, and we see all of the kids cheering and starting to chase us down as we go down," said Matt Doyle, Santa.

Santa spoke with CBS News Chicago via Zoom, seemingly from a workshop near the North Pole.

He said they'll cover 80 neighborhoods over 12 days, estimating they drive through 95% of Naperville on runs that last up to three hours a night. Those routes are visible via a GPS tracker, allowing families to catch up with them at any point.

A man in a red suit on a sleigh built by local IBEW union volunteers to raise some good old-fashioned greenbacks.

They've got a handful of sponsors, estimating they'll bring in about $50,000 for small area nonprofits this year — an idea that organizers would love to see catch on in other areas.

"So, could this easily be scaled out, and could we easily teach other people how to hitch their town to our website and our sleigh? Absolutely. It's a dream of mine to be able to have a Santa sleigh tour all around America. It would be amazing, since I know how to get around quickly," Doyle said.

As they look at the final few days of sleigh rides, before Christmas Eve, this Santa said he's already seen tens of thousands of families.

"That's a lot of smiles. It's a lot of joy. With multiple more nights ahead," he said.

The Santa Sleigh Tour will be out on Tuesday and Wednesday. They expect to give out their first check of the season this week.