$600,000 Illinois state grant will fund improvements at Village Green Park in Glen Ellyn

The Glen Ellyn Park District in Chicago's western suburbs has received a $600,000 grant from the State of Illinois for planned improvements at Village Green Park.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources announced the Open Space Land Acquisition and Development grant on Wednesday.

"Since I became governor, it's been my mission to build stronger, healthier communities across Illinois," Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said in a statement. "Through the OSLAD program, we're bringing that vision to life by awarding over $36 million to local park projects, expanding green spaces and creating new recreational opportunities for all."

The grant will assist with several proposed enhancements at the park, at 130 S. Lambert Rd. in Glen Ellyn, according to the Glen Ellyn Park District. The projects include the renovation of two baseball fields, a 0.65-mile perimeter walking path, and a new shelter, the park district said.

The project will also fund the addition of an adult fitness area, restroom improvements, renovated batting cages, improved pickleball facilities, beanbag toss games, and the native restoration of woodland and wetland areas with interpretive signage, the park district said.

"The OSLAD grant program provides critical matching funds that allow us to develop and improve the outdoor recreational facilities our residents rely on," Dave Thommes, executive director of the Glen Ellyn Park District, said in the release. "We are extremely appreciative to receive this grant for Village Green Park and would like to thank our state legislators and the IDNR staff for their continued support of this essential program which directly benefits our community."

Village Green Park also features garden plots, a demonstration garden, and a splash pad.

The OSLAD program is a cost-sharing program between state and local governments that helps communities pay for land acquisition and development for parks and recreation. It was established by the Illinois General Assembly in 1986.