Watch CBS News
Local News

6 horses killed in barn fire in Northwest Chicago suburb

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman,
Kris Habermehl

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

A barn fire left six horses dead in northwest suburban unincorporated Harvard, Illinois, overnight. 

Just before midnight, firefighters were called to a pole barn on the 19100 block of Crowley Road that had caught fire with animals inside. 

Firefighters had limited access to water, so the fire was upgraded to a second-alarm fire. For the hour-long fire response, water tenders and portable tanks were brought in from neighboring departments. 

A total of six horses died in the fire, Harvard officials said. 

No other injuries were reported. 

The barn was significantly damaged and considered a total loss. 

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Harvard Fire Protection District.  

Elyssa Kaufman

Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.