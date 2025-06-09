6 horses killed in barn fire in Northwest Chicago suburb

A barn fire left six horses dead in northwest suburban unincorporated Harvard, Illinois, overnight.

Just before midnight, firefighters were called to a pole barn on the 19100 block of Crowley Road that had caught fire with animals inside.

Firefighters had limited access to water, so the fire was upgraded to a second-alarm fire. For the hour-long fire response, water tenders and portable tanks were brought in from neighboring departments.

A total of six horses died in the fire, Harvard officials said.

No other injuries were reported.

The barn was significantly damaged and considered a total loss.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Harvard Fire Protection District.