6 horses killed in barn fire in Northwest Chicago suburb
A barn fire left six horses dead in northwest suburban unincorporated Harvard, Illinois, overnight.
Just before midnight, firefighters were called to a pole barn on the 19100 block of Crowley Road that had caught fire with animals inside.
Firefighters had limited access to water, so the fire was upgraded to a second-alarm fire. For the hour-long fire response, water tenders and portable tanks were brought in from neighboring departments.
A total of six horses died in the fire, Harvard officials said.
No other injuries were reported.
The barn was significantly damaged and considered a total loss.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Harvard Fire Protection District.