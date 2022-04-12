6 cement trucks catch fire at Ozinga lot in East Pilsen
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Six cement trucks caught fire at a parking lot at Ozinga in East Pilsen early Tuesday morning.
Police said the first broke out in the 2200 block of South Lumber Street around 1 a.m. and fire crews quickly for the flames under control. Police said six trucks caught fire.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.