6 cement trucks catch fire at Ozinga lot in East Pilsen

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Six cement trucks caught fire at a parking lot at Ozinga in East Pilsen early Tuesday morning. 

Police said the first broke out in the 2200 block of South Lumber Street around 1 a.m. and fire crews quickly for the flames under control. Police said six trucks caught fire.

No injuries were reported. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

