6 arrested after incident involving children where knife was pulled in Evanston, Illinois

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- Five children and an adult were taken into police custody Thursday morning after a child took out a knife outside a public school in Evanston.

The incident happened outside Haven Middle School, at 2417 Prairie Ave. in the northwest part of Evanston.

Police were called at 8 a.m. for a disturbance involving children outside the school in which a knife was flashed. Police said they did not know if the children attended Haven Middle School, and emphasized that the incident did not happen inside the school.

No one was injured.

During the investigation into the incident, Haven Middle School was placed on Lockdown, as was Kingsley Elementary School nearby at 2300 Green Bay Rd.

The adult and five children were arrested and taken to the Evanston police station, police said.

At least three children are facing charges, including mob action.

Police believe the incident stemmed from an altercation that happened on Wednesday.