53rd Chicago Pride Parade steps off Sunday on North Side. Here's what to know.

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Pride Parade is celebrating its 53rd year on Sunday, with tens of thousands of people expected to pack the parade route in Lakeview.

The parade, scheduled to kick off at 11 a.m., will be followed by a day of events celebrating the end of Pride Month. This year's theme is "Pride is Power."

The event will have some changes, including a new route and number of participants.

Here's what attendees should know before heading out.

Route of the parade

The parade will kick off in Uptown at Montrose and Broadway and then head south along Broadway and Halstead. It'll hook left down Belmont to Broadway and then south to Diversey.

In previous years, the parade had started five blocks farther north, at Broadway and Montrose Avenue. Changes to the route were announced earlier this year when organizers said city officials had safety and logistical concerns.

The number of participants has also been capped at 125 entries this year. Last year, it was 199.

Arriving early?

For early attendees, a pre-Pride reception for elected officials, candidates, and community leaders will happen at the Fat Cat Bar on Broadway and Gunnison at 9 a.m.

Organizers say it's a chance for media and the public to talk to officials who are taking the political lead on ensuring Illinois is helping to advance justice for LGBTQ+ people.

"We want to make sure that everyone who shows up is safe"

On Friday, Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling addressed safety concerns ahead of the event. He said the CPD canceled days off to have more manpower—not just at Pride and the other events this weekend but all around the city.

"You will see an abundance of police officers out there—not because they're trying to stop anyone from having fun," Snelling said. "They just want to make sure that everyone who's having fun gets the opportunity to do it safely."

Public transportation is highly recommended

Parking will practically be non-existent, with many closures expected to continue until around 2 p.m.

Those using CTA to head to the parade are reminded that bikes will not be allowed on the train but will still be allowed on bus racks. All carts and strollers must be folded before boarding.

Metra is adding trains to their schedules for the Union Pacific North and West lines for anyone attending the event.

CBS 2 will have a float at the parade. Make sure to say hello.