More than 5,000 summer youth jobs at risk of being cut amid Chicago budget woes

One of Mayor Brandon Johnson's campaign promises could face cuts because of the fast-approaching deadline to pass a city budget.

A group of alders proposed their own city budget, setting up a showdown.

There appears to be a bit of an impasse. The mayor says he will veto any budget that includes an increase to garbage collection fees. Meanwhile, the aldermen behind the alternative budget proposal said the mayor's corporate head tax is a job killer and a non-starter.

This holiday season, a group of Chicago high school and college students is asking for the gift of a summer job.

"We thought the city council cared about keeping the youth in our city safe, but I guess we are wrong," said Isaiah Williams, high school student.

Without a budget in place, a group of 27 aldermen proposed funding youth summer jobs this summer at the same amount as in 2025. They said that would save the city about $6 million — equivalent to about 5,100 youth jobs, according to organizers.

"Cutting 5,100 summer positions won't save money. It will cost us safety, stability, and progress," said Isabella Garcia, high school student

To raise revenue for the budget, those same aldermen are also proposing a $15 increase for garbage collection. The mayor said he would not support the spike.

"There are some individuals that want chaos to occur because those interests benefit from chaos," Johnson said. "I'm going to do everything I can to avoid the chaos."

Johnson has revised his corporate head tax from $21 per person for companies with 100 or more employees to $33 per person for corporations with over 500 people.

"We believe the corporate head tax at any level is a bad thing for the city," said Ald. Nicole Lee (11th Ward).

But these teens said the revenue from the corporate head tax would go a long way to funding the summer jobs program.

"Shame on the city council for trying to balance the budget on the backs of the young people," Garcia said.

The budget must be passed by the end of the month, so the mayor and aldermen have scheduled five meetings in the coming weeks to try and come to an agreement.