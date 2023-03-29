Watch CBS News
Local News

Veterans attending 50th anniversary ceremony of Vietnam War in the Loop

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

50th anniversary ceremony of Vietnam War happening today
50th anniversary ceremony of Vietnam War happening today 00:25

CHICAGO (CBS) – Today marks the 50th anniversary of the start of the U.S. withdrawal from the Vietnam War.

The event will take place at 9 a.m. at the memorial at State and Wacker.

Many speakers and veterans will attend a ceremony in honor of those who died in Vietnam and in support of those veterans who came home and faced a less-than-warm welcome home - after the war that divided the nation.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on March 29, 2023 / 8:29 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.