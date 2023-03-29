Veterans attending 50th anniversary ceremony of Vietnam War in the Loop
CHICAGO (CBS) – Today marks the 50th anniversary of the start of the U.S. withdrawal from the Vietnam War.
The event will take place at 9 a.m. at the memorial at State and Wacker.
Many speakers and veterans will attend a ceremony in honor of those who died in Vietnam and in support of those veterans who came home and faced a less-than-warm welcome home - after the war that divided the nation.
