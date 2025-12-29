At least 50 young people involved in fights at Joliet mall over holiday weekend, police say

Police are advising parents to speak with their children after a brawl involving dozens of young people at a mall in Joliet over the holiday weekend.

Cellphone video captured one of the fights that took place at the Louis Joliet Mall on Saturday evening.

Joliet police said they responded to the mall, located at 3340 Mall Loop Drive, for a disturbance just before 6 p.m., where about 50 young people got involved in multiple fights.

The department said before, and upon officers' arrival, most of them ran from the scene.

Two teenage boys were arrested for disorderly conduct and later released to their parents, the department said.

No injuries were reported.

It is unclear what led to the fights.

"The Joliet Police Department encourages parents and guardians to remain engaged and aware of their children's activities, particularly in large public spaces. Open communication and guidance can help reduce the likelihood of conflicts and support a safe, positive environment for shoppers and employees alike," the department said.