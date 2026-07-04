5 teens charged for resisting, battering police during 4th of July event at Bicentennial Park in Joliet

Five teens were charged after police said some resisted arrest while others battered officers during a Fourth of July gathering in Bicentennial Park Friday night.

Joliet police said around 9:15 p.m., officers assigned to the fireworks display at the park responded to reports of a group of juveniles causing a disturbance at the playground near Bluff Street, south of Jefferson Street.

Upon arrival, officers saw a 17-year-old girl in possession of an alcoholic beverage. JPD said when officers attempted to make contact, she refused the officers' commands and resisted efforts to be taken into custody.

During the interaction, other juveniles began interfering with officers and refused repeated commands to leave the area. The 17-year-old was taken into custody.

Police said another 17-year-old girl allegedly pushed and spat on an officer. A 13-year-old girl allegedly kicked officers during an arrest, and an 18-year-old man allegedly pushed an officer.



As the group increasingly grew hostile, some allegedly lit fireworks toward officers and other attendees. Officers deployed pepper spray to restore order, police said.

Despite repeated lawful commands to leave the property following the fireworks display, some continued to refuse, resulting in additional disturbances and arrests.

The first 17-year-old girl was charged with possessing alcohol under the age of 21, three counts of resisting/obstructing a Peace officer, mob action, and criminal trespass to state-supported land.

The second 17-year-old girl was charged with aggravated battery to a peace officer, mob action, and resisting/obstructing a peace officer.

A 13-year-old girl was charged with two counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer, mob action, criminal trespass to state-supported land, and resisting/obstructing a peace officer.

A15-year-old boy was charged with mob action, criminal trespass to state-supported land, and resisting/obstructing a peace officer.

Tyreke Johnson, 18, was charged with aggravated battery to a peace officer, mob action, criminal trespass to state-supported land, and resisting/obstructing a peace officer.

The four teens were released to a parent or guardian, while Johnson was released on a notice to appear, police said.

Police said it was an isolated incident and did not reflect the whole event that was attended by thousands of community members who gathered safely to celebrate the holiday.

They are advising that parents and guardians are strongly encouraged to remain aware of their teenagers' activities, whereabouts, and behavior, especially during large public gatherings.