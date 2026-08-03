5 people, including 3 Chicago police officers and child, injured in crash on South Side

Three Chicago police officers, as well as a man and a child, were injured Sunday night in a crash in the South Side's Washington Park neighborhood.

At 9:33 p.m., officers in an unmarked squad car were responding to a call of a person with a gun in the 100 block of East 63rd Street, police said.

The officers were headed west on 63rd Street from Indiana Avenue when they were involved in a crash with a white car headed north, police said.

All three officers — two women and a man — were taken to an area hospital in fair condition, police said. They suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the white car, a 32-year-old woman, declined medical attention on the scene. A 41-year-old man in the passenger seat suffered a neck fracture and was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, while a 3-year-old girl suffered a fractured tibia, or shinbone, and was taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital in fair condition.

The driver of the white car was also issued a traffic ticket.