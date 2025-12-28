Watch CBS News
5 hurt in crash in Marengo, Illinois, fire officials say

Jeramie Bizzle
Five people are recovering after a car crash in Marengo, Illinois, on Sunday morning.

Marengo Fire and Rescue District officials said crews responded to the intersection of N. Route 23 and River Road around 10:19 a.m. for a vehicle crash.

Two cars were found at the scene with heavy damage — one in the roadway and the other in a ditch, and entangled in utility pole wire. The occupants in both cars were out of the vehicles before the crew's arrival, fire officials said.

marengo-crash-1.jpg
Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts
marengo-crash-2.jpg
Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts

All five adults were evaluated and taken to local hospitals with minor injuries. Their ages and genders were not released.

It is unclear what led to the crash and how many occupants were in each vehicle.

Investigation into the crash remains ongoing by the McHenry County Sheriff's Office. 

