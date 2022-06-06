5 children, CPD officer, 2 others injured in Back of the Yards crash

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Five children and a Chicago Police officer were among eight people injured in a crash in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood Sunday evening.

The crash happened in the 700 block of West Root Street just before 7 p.m., according to the Chicago Police Department.

Police say a 29-year-old man was speeding in a white SUV, heading north on Halsted Street when he ran a traffic light struck a minivan heading west on Root Street. A 29-year-old woman was driving the minivan with five children inside. The SUV hit the minivan on the driver's side, causing the minivan to strike a nearby pole.

Then the SUV struck a sedan driven by another man who was stopped at the light on Root Street. That sedan was pushed into a marked CPD squad car that was behind it. The officer driving that car sustained an injury to the arm and was taken to a hospital in good condition, police said.

Five children, including two girls and three boys, were transported to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition with minor injuries.

The driver of the sedan refused medical attention.

The driver of the SUV was taken into custody.

Area One detectives are investigating.