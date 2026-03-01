4,300 people take part in Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics Illinois

An estimated 4,300 brave souls took part in the Polar Plunge in Lake Michigan this chilly Sunday, all to benefit Special Olympics Illinois.

The event at North Avenue Beach raised more than $1.5 million.

Chicago Park District Special Olympics administrator Eileen Guinane emphasized how meaningful the event is to the special recreation programs it benefits.

"This event serves to provide all of the funding that my team does on the Chicago Park District. We do everything from sports trainings to sailing camps, archery to fishing, to trips to other states. I mean honestly, the program participants really, really are exposed to so many new opportunities because of this plunge today."

Before the full crowd took the plunge, the Shannon Rovers Irish Pipe Band marched onto the beach and right into the water in their kilts, playing their pipes and beating their drums the whole time. The late CBS Chicago reporter and adventurer Bob Wallace — a Shannon Rover himself for many years who also took some plunges into Lake Michigan for Channel 2 News — would surely be proud.

The throng of plungers followed — some in thermal wear, others just in swim trunks or bikinis as if it were July. Some stayed standing, while others got in shoulder-deep or even dropped to their bellies. Some came in costume, or even with flamingo or unicorn inner tubes.

A mariachi band also played on the beach — some members clad in parkas.

Special Children's Charities director Amy Taylor said the event has raked in "probably about $30 million easily" in its 28 years. All the funds stay in Chicago and its 77 community areas, sponsoring not only Special Olympics competitions, but also life enrichments, and art music therapy programs in Chicago public schools and park district facilities.

The Chicago Fire Department was on hand during the plunge to ensure everyone's safety. Chicago Fire Department Deputy District Chief Jason Lach said members of the CFD dive team would be standing by the whole time in dry suits with extra thermal layers.

He advised that everyone should wear shoes, and make sure they're in and out of the water as fast as possible with no jumping or diving in.

A separate, smaller Polar Plunge event, organized by the Chicago Polar Bear Club, had been scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 24, but had to be called off amid extreme cold.