Chicago's 2026 Polar Plunge canceled due to extreme weather, beach conditions

Chicago's 2026 Polar Plunge was cancelled due to extreme weather and beach conditions.

The plunge was scheduled for Saturday. Organizers released the following statement in part:

"This was not a decision we made lightly. We know how much time, energy, and heart you have all put into preparing and fundraising. However, the safety of our Polar Bears has to be our highest priority, and with the conditions expected, it would not be responsible to go ahead."

Luckily, the plunge after-party at HQ Beercade will still be happening. Organizers hope to "raise a glass, swap stories, and recognize the incredible amount of money raised for an amazing cause."

The money raised ahead of the scheduled plunge will go to five local families in need.