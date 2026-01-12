40 years ago this week, Chicago Bears made charts with "The Super Bowl Shuffle"

In a phenomenon that hasn't been too common in recent years, it's a great time to live in the present if you're a Bears fan.

On Saturday night, the Bears came back from an 18-point deficit to beat the Green Bay Packers 31-27. The Bears will take on the Los Angeles Rams in the next round this coming Sunday.

But this week is also the anniversary of a pivotal moment in Bears team history. No, not Super Bowl XX — the 40th anniversary of what arguably remains the team's defining moment is coming up, but not for another two weeks.

Rather, Sunday of this week was the 40th anniversary of the appearance of "The Super Bowl Shuffle" on the Billboard music charts. The rap song — credited to the Chicago Bears Shufflin' Crew and featuring members of the 1985 Bears team — was released in December 1985 and debuted at No. 92 on the Billboard Hot 100 on Jan. 11, 1986.

"The Super Bowl Shuffle" peaked at No. 41 on Feb. 8, 1986, 13 days after the Bears won Super Bowl XX with a 46-10 victory against the New England Patriots. The song was certified gold upon selling more than 500,000 copies on Feb. 11, 1986, while the accompanying music video — which came out on VHS and Betamax — was certified platinum for selling over 1 million.

View of, from left, American football players, Richard Dent, Steve Fuller, William 'The Refrigerator' Perry, and Willie Gault, all of the Chicago Bears, during the recording the 'Super Bowl Shuffle' at the Park West, Chicago, Illinois, December 3, 1985. The song was recording in celebration of the team's nearly loss-free season, and in the hopes of a Super Bowl victory (which did transpire). Paul Natkin / Getty Images

"The Super Bowl Shuffle" also earned a Grammy Award nomination for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals in 1987.

No matter how you may think it's aged, "The Super Bowl Shuffle" remains a Chicago classic.

Walter Payton:

"Well, they call me Sweetness,

And I like to dance.

Runnin' the ball is like makin' romance.

We've had the goal since training camp

To give Chicago a Super Bowl Champ."

Jim McMahon:

"I'm the punky QB, known as McMahon.

When I hit the turf, I've got no plan.

I just throw my body all over the field.

I can't dance, but I can throw the pill."

William "The Refrigerator" Perry:

"You're lookin' at the Fridge,

I'm the rookie.

I may be large, but I'm no dumb cookie.

You've seen me hit, you've seen me run,

When I kick and pass, we'll have more fun."

Willie Gault, Mike Singletary, Otis Wilson, Steve Fuller, Mike Richardson, Richard Dent, and Gary Fencik also each rapped a verse.

Running back Dennis Gentry turned up on the video playing bass, running back Calvin Thomas played saxophone, lineman Stefan Humphries played drums, and third-string quarterback Mike Tomczak played guitar. Other players also took part in the instrumental section — punter Maury Buford had the honor of playing the cowbell.

Chicago Bears players during filming of the Super Bowl Shuffle in Chicago, Illinois in 1985. (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images) Paul Natkin/Getty Images

But as noted by Rich Cohen of Sports Illustrated, not everyone on the '85 Bears was on board with "The Super Bowl Shuffle."

"[Head Coach Mike] Ditka frowned on it. Defensive tackle Steve McMichael laughed at it. His line mate Dan Hampton called it pretentious," Cohen wrote.

Meanwhile, everyone was well aware at the time that the Bears were recording and releasing such a song when the regular season wasn't even over yet, and more than a month before they would go on to win the NFC Championship to make the Super Bowl.

As it happens, the Bears took on the Rams for that championship game, beating them 24-0 on Jan. 12, 1986, exactly 40 years ago Monday. However, the game this weekend is not exactly a repeat performance — it's the NFC Divisional Round playoff game. The winner will play in the NFC Championship game on Jan. 25.

Meanwhile, there has been no talk whatsoever about a new version of "The Super Bowl Shuffle" with Caleb Williams, DJ Moore, Colston Loveland, and the rest of today's team. And you'll hear everyone from fans watching the game at the local watering hole to the Leo High School Choir singing "Bear Down, Chicago Bears" — a much older song that dates back to 1941 — but are people picking "The Super Bowl Shuffle" on karaoke night too? If so, there's no buzz about it online, and some may think it best not to jinx fate.