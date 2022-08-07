40+ Double Dutch Club started in Chicago jumps worldwide

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It started as a smal group in Chicago, but now it's spreading across the world.

In Pullman Saturday, 600 women gathered to play a simple recess game: double dutch.

Photojournalist Jeff Langan shows how it is more than just skipping rope.

"The 40+ Double Dutch Club is a group of women who get together to relive old memories and create new ones," said founder Pamela Robinson. "We all grew up jumping double dutch back in the 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s."

The club started in Chicago, but Saturday members were represented from far and wide.