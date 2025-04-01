4 young golfers from Illinois headed to Drive, Chip & Putt National Finals

After an NCAA champion is crowned on Monday, the sports world will turn to a tradition unlike any other.

Before the pro golfers tee off at the Masters next week, a talented foursome of golf prodigies from the Chicago area will head to Augusta, Georgia to take part in another major event.

Jack Kemper, 12, of Winnetka, has been golfing ever since he first picked up a club around 2 years old.

"I always remember my parents would have the Golf Channel on for the golf tournaments, and I would always have a plastic club trying to imitate their swing on my carpet," he said.

Now, Jack is one of four Illinois natives who are set to be on TV competing at the Drive, Chip & Putt National Finals.

They each advanced through three stages of qualifiers, earning invitations to play at Augusta National.

"Very excited," said finalist Hudson Hodge, 11, of Clarendon Hills. "Just the course and the clubhouse and everything — just all the history there."

Jack said he is excited to see Amen Corner — holes 11, 12, and 13 at Augusta National Golf Club.

"The Monday practice round is free tickets, so it's really nice — and you can just walk the course," Jack said.

Jack; Hudson; Brielle Downer, 9, of Lockport; and Chloe Lee, 12, of Plainfield will be among 80 junior national finalists competing on Sunday. The accomplishment didn't come easy — Chloe said it required "focus, having good attitude and practicing."

"It takes practice," said Brielle, "like every single day practice."

The 7- to 15-year-olds taking part in the Drive, Chip & Putt Finals will show they have already mastered their skills at the home of The Masters Tournament.